Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Gap Down to $3.69

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $3.61. Paysafe shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 12,268 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.
Paysafe Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSFE)
Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paysafe (PSFE)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.