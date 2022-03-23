Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Gap Down to $3.69

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $3.61. Paysafe shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 12,268 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Paysafe by 452.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 875,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 716,578 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Paysafe by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 24,765 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paysafe by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000.

Paysafe Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

