PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.33

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and traded as high as $13.42. PBF Logistics shares last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 59,070 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on PBFX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $837.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 648,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 63.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 170,403 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 206.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 80,727 shares during the period. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

