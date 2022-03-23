Pbra, Llc Sells 134,248 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) Director Pbra, Llc sold 134,248 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $3,305,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pbra, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

On Friday, March 18th, Pbra, Llc sold 217,904 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $5,288,530.08.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $1,140,715.55.

On Monday, March 14th, Pbra, Llc sold 135,337 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $3,334,703.68.

On Friday, March 11th, Pbra, Llc sold 62,231 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,557,641.93.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36.

On Monday, March 7th, Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $2,774,454.40.

Shares of MNRL stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.70. 379,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,453. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 2.11.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 162.16%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.