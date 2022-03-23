Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the third quarter worth $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Nokia by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the third quarter worth $55,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

NYSE NOK traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $5.28. 17,459,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,340,533. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

