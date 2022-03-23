Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $5.31 on Wednesday, reaching $186.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,661,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12-month low of $136.76 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $141.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

