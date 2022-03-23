Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 484 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $266.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,438. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.60. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $247.37 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

