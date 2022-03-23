PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.11% of PetMed Express worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PETS. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 85,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 57,658 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in PetMed Express by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 46,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PetMed Express by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

PETS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PetMed Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,939. The company has a market cap of $567.48 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.47. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $60.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

