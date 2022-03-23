Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,864 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 137,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $299.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.90.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

