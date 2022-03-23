Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.0213 on Top Exchanges

Phore (PHR) traded up 30.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Phore has a market cap of $564,686.95 and approximately $9,553.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phore has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002579 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011722 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,480,727 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

