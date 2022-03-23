Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

PDD stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $152.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.59. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -594.13 and a beta of 1.38.

PDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 393,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

