Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.
PDD stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $152.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.59. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -594.13 and a beta of 1.38.
PDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.
Pinduoduo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.