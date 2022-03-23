Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini Sells 22,957 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE PINS traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,460,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,783,864. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $88.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PINS. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

