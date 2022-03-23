Plasma Finance (PPAY) Market Capitalization Hits $5.15 Million

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Plasma Finance has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $191,123.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00049023 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.09 or 0.06998336 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,175.59 or 0.99712690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00044021 BTC.

About Plasma Finance

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay . The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

