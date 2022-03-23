Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PBPB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

PBPB opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Potbelly will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $71,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly in the third quarter worth $1,820,000. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 174,514 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,541,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 97,941 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 280.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 84,382 shares during the period. 51.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

