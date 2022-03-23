PowerUp Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:PWUPU) Quiet Period Will End on March 30th

PowerUp Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PWUPU – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 30th. PowerUp Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 18th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

PWUPU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. PowerUp Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

