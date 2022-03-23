PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to $31.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.10.

PPL stock opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPL has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPL will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

