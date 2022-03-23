PrairieView Partners LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $66.92 and a 52 week high of $147.26.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

