Private Capital Group LLC Buys 389 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 32.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

STM opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

STM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

