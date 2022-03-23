Private Capital Group LLC Has $40,000 Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 445.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1,352.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Honda Motor by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE HMC opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

