Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,154,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 107,752 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

