Private Capital Group LLC Sells 54 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $559.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $333.80 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $516.51 and a 200 day moving average of $508.66. The firm has a market cap of $247.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.89.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

