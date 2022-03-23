Private Capital Group LLC Sells 74 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 912.4% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,451,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $7,122,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,491 shares of company stock valued at $32,065,078. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $325.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.93 and its 200 day moving average is $324.76. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

