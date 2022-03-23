ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.39

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.39 and traded as high as $49.34. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $48.33, with a volume of 965,405 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth $118,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

