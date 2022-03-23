PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Director Jeffrey Richard Fieler Acquires 714,284 Shares

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Richard Fieler purchased 714,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of PCT stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.
PCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.96.
About PureCycle Technologies (Get Rating)
PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
