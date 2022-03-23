PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Director Jeffrey Richard Fieler Acquires 714,284 Shares

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Richard Fieler purchased 714,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PCT stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,531,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.