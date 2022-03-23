Pyrk Hits Market Cap of $29,999.33 (PYRK)

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 48.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $29,999.33 and approximately $2.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pyrk has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003375 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

