Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Issued By William Blair

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brilliant Earth Group in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. William Blair analyst D. Carden expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $10.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $2,048,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $402,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $795,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $5,025,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,189,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $215,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 695,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,929.

About Brilliant Earth Group (Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.