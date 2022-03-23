Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Health Catalyst, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Health Catalyst in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on HCAT. Citigroup lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.46.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $25.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 176.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 54,145 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at about $552,000.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $587,187.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,719 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

