Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for United States Steel Co. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for United States Steel in a research note issued on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s FY2022 earnings at $9.80 EPS.
United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $35.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.94. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.
In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $77,147,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
United States Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)
United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Steel (X)
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.