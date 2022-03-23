Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for United States Steel Co. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for United States Steel in a research note issued on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s FY2022 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $35.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.94. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $77,147,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

