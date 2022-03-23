Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Issued By KeyCorp

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commercial Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.96. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.90.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $40.87 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.43.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 57,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

