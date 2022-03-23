Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AWI. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

NYSE AWI opened at $93.69 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $118.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,882,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,543,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,060,000 after acquiring an additional 39,311 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,208,000 after buying an additional 45,757 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,466 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

