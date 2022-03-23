QUAI DAO Market Cap Hits $1.01 Million (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $293,981.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUAI DAO has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00049618 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.97 or 0.07027857 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,282.17 or 0.99817126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044427 BTC.

QUAI DAO Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO . QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUAI DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUAI DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

