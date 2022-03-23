Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at CIBC

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS QTRHF opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. Quarterhill has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $210.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.53%.

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

