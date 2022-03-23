Range Resources (LON:RRL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Range Resources Ltd (LON:RRL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Range Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,608,636 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,052.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £675,850.02 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00.
Range Resources Company Profile (LON:RRL)
