Raven Protocol Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $39.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00049107 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.95 or 0.07071067 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,964.09 or 0.99674076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00044039 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

