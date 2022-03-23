Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $43.45.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $59,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

