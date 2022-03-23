ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Market Cap of $19.73 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $19.73 million and approximately $33,968.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,399.76 or 0.99900832 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00065814 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00318734 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00135242 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.53 or 0.00272200 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011049 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005286 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00029825 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

