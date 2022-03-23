Regents of The University of California Makes New Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 148,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,000. QuantumScape makes up 0.5% of Regents of The University of California’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,827,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,078,000 after buying an additional 2,506,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,434,000 after buying an additional 525,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,122,000 after buying an additional 757,144 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,721,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 916,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,481,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Shares of NYSE QS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,654,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,229. The company has a current ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $58.15. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 9.17.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $1,071,497.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $82,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 749,294 shares of company stock worth $12,793,123. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QuantumScape Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.