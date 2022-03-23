ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ReNew Energy Global to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. ReNew Energy Global has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ReNew Energy Global

