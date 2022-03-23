Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dollar General Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s FY2023 earnings at $11.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

DG stock opened at $226.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.57 and its 200-day moving average is $216.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after purchasing an additional 283,983 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after buying an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,334,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after buying an additional 860,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

