Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Samsonite International S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMSEY)

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Samsonite International in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Samsonite International’s FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

OTCMKTS:SMSEY opened at $10.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 219.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. Samsonite International has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.00 million.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

