Reviewing Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW)

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Solar has a beta of 8.11, indicating that its share price is 711% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Clearway Energy and Principal Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83 Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clearway Energy presently has a consensus target price of $36.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.76%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clearway Energy and Principal Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.29 billion 5.78 $51.00 million $0.44 83.59 Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Clearway Energy and Principal Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy 3.97% 2.75% 0.70% Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearway Energy (Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc. engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business. The Corporate segment consists company’s corporate costs and include eliminating entries. The company was founded on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About Principal Solar (Get Rating)

Principal Solar, Inc. engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

