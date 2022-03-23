Richard Woodman Sells 227,017 Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) insider Richard Woodman sold 227,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.53), for a total value of £1,126,004.32 ($1,482,364.82).

Richard Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Richard Woodman bought 2,194 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 543 ($7.15) per share, with a total value of £11,913.42 ($15,683.81).

LON PAG opened at GBX 505 ($6.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.02. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 408.80 ($5.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 619 ($8.15). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 536.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 544.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.69) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.29) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 587.50 ($7.73).

About Paragon Banking Group (Get Rating)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.