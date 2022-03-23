Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.710-$5.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.930-$0.990 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.82.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $91.68. 2,005,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,798. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.63. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.