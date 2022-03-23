Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.14. 43,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.79.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

ASO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

