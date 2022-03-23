Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,156,000 after purchasing an additional 135,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,992,000 after purchasing an additional 57,971 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,851,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after purchasing an additional 798,253 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,188 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

CMI traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $208.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,066. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.50 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.