Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 707 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Kroger were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 8.3% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,161 shares of company stock worth $20,609,278 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

KR traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.45. 324,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,368,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.80. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $62.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Kroger Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.