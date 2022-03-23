Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,951 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.4% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after buying an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after buying an additional 172,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after buying an additional 330,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,961,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Argus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.89.

Shares of COST traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $554.92. 66,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $516.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $333.80 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.