Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $306,000 Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EAT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 461.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,850 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 121.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 420,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 230,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brinker International by 107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after acquiring an additional 203,992 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 709.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 184,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 161,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at $6,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

NYSE:EAT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.92. 677,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,198. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.97.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,165 shares of company stock worth $1,261,249. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.53.

About Brinker International (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.