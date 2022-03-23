Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 54.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 41.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 27.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.14. 16,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,566. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $20.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%.

Royce Value Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

