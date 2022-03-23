Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 67.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352,359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 93.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 103.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 24.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,374,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,296 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 77.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $890,511.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.27. 46,088,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,428,605. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 5.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

