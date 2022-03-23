Rothschild Investment Corp IL Invests $802,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 65,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,390,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

Shares of NOC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $446.32. 17,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,715. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $313.12 and a twelve month high of $490.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

